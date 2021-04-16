 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Court of Appeal grants protester's request, orders reopening of August 10 rally case

judecator justitie

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered today the reopening of the investigation against the former Gendarmerie heads in the August 10 rally case, after granting the complaint filed by a protester.

Plaintiff Ioan Craciuneanu was tear-gassed and threatened by the gendarmes at the August 10, 2018 anti-government rally in Victoriei Square, and sustained leg injuries after a grenade exploded next to him, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Court of Appeal upheld Craciuneanu's complaint against the ordinance of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism by which the case was closed on June 26, 2020.

This final decision will result in prosecutors reopening the criminal investigation against former Gendarmerie heads Sebastian Cucos, Catalin Sindile and Laurentiu Cazan.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.