Bucharest Gendarmerie: Fines of over 250,000 lei - applied following protest at Parliament

Almost 170 fines, totaling 252,800 lei, were applied in the context of the protest demonstration at the Parliament Palace, Bucharest's Gendarmerie informed on Thursday.

"Following the measures taken on Tuesday, in the context of the protest at the Palace of Parliament, in addition, another 51 sanctions were applied, amounting to 54,000 lei, in accordance with the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with subsequent amendments and completions.

About 1,200 people protested on Tuesday near the Parliament Palace against the introduction of the green certificate.