Bucharest International Film Festival to unfold under High Patronage of Prince Radu

The 16th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival will take place, August 27 - September 3, at the Garden with films at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant and in the courtyard of the Comic Opera for Children, under the High Patronage of Prince Radu.

"In 2020, due to the difficulties generated by the COVID-19 crisis, the BIFF screening evenings will take place at the Garden with films, at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant and in the courtyard of the Comic Opera for Children. The festival begins on August 27 and ends on 3 September 2020,"according to a press statement posted on Tuesday on the website https://www.romaniaregala.ro/.Eight films will run in the competition, and another 10 prize-winning films, awarded in Berlin, Cannes and Venice, will enter the festival hors concurs.Films for children (5-16 years old) will also run, and the section will include other activities of filmmaking education and knowledge.BIFF 2020 offers the public screenings, exhibitions, concerts, parties, galas, workshops, master-classes and question and answer sessions.South Korean cinema will get a special section of the festival.Unfolding under the High Patronage of Prince Radu, BIFF was founded in 2004 and every year has brought to the Bucharest cinephiles defining news of world cinema, together with outstanding personalities of the seventh art.