Bucharest Mayor Dan announces unblocking of Urban Plan revised agreement

The General Mayor of the Capital City Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, on Tuesday informs about the unblocking of the General Urban Plan of the Municipality of Bucharest revised agreement, through the signing by the Capital City Hall of an additional document in this respect, Agerpres informs.

Nicusor Dan told a press conference about the signing of an additional act to the General Urban Plan of the Municipality of Bucharest with a consortium led by the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism Bucharest, with the execution of the contract having stayed blocked since 2014."As you know, in 2013, the City Hall of the Capital City signed an agreement with a consortium led by the University of Architecture to revise the General Urban Plan. Unfortunately, the execution of this agreement was blocked in 2014, there was an intense correspondence, the Court of Accounts intervened later and a legal situation was created that seemed hopeless. However, we've managed to unblock this situation and at the end of 2022 we signed the additional act to update the General Urban Plan. The additional act provides that the consortium led by the University of Architecture will create a first version of the new Urban Plan of the Municipality of Bucharest, throughout 2023, so that the delivery deadline for this version will be December 2023. Starting with 2024, this documentation will be submitted to the ministries and other institutions for approval. We hope that this process will be as fast as possible, so that we will have a legal document that is applicable as soon as possible," stated the Mayor of Bucharest.He added that he collaborated very closely, throughout this process, with the Ministry of Development, and mentioned that the General Urban Plan will aim at planning everything that means urban development for a sustainable development of Bucharest.In his turn, the rector of the Ion Mincu University of Architecture, architect and professor Marian Moiceanu, PhD, stated that the signing of this document is not only important for the City Hall of Bucharest, but also for the citizens of the Capital City and for the district administrations, which are partners in this project.Tiberiu Florescu, vice-rector of the Ion Mincu University, chief of project and head of the consortium, stated that the Urban Plan has two important components, one of them strategic, focusing development, and the other one is regulatory.