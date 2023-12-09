Bucharest mayor Dan, CEB vice-governor Bocek on seismic risk buildings' financing

In a meeting with the vice-governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), Tomá Bocek, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan addressed the possibility of obtaining funds for the consolidation of buildings with seismic risk in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"This week I had a meeting with the vice-governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank, Tomá Bocek, during which we discussed the possibility of obtaining funds for the consolidation of buildings with seismic risk in the Capital. It is important to identify all available sources of financing so that we can speed up the process of consolidating buildings that represent a risk from their safety point of view," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook, on Saturday.

The Bucharest mayor goes on to specifying that there are stages of technical discussions between specialists and efficient ways of collaboration with European financial institutions will be sought in the future.