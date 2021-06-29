 
     
Bucharest Mayor Dan, on Euro 2020: Bucharest proved it can organize large scale events

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Nicusor Dan

The Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, stated, on Tuesday, that, by organizing the European Football Championship, Bucharest has proved that it can organize large scale events.

"It's a pride for Bucharest, it's a pride for the Municipality that we managed to be up to the standards of a competition of this level, followed probably by over one billion persons at the global level. Bucharest, through the Arena that the Municipality manages, proved that it can organize large scale events and I am optimistic that we will have in the future such events on the National Arena," said Dan, on the occasion of the Bucharest City General Council meeting.

He insisted on thanking those who were involved in organizing this event.

"I want to thank those who allowed for this great success to take place, the persons that took care of everything that means improvements, constructions, the electrical side of the National Arena, the volunteers, the persons - including from our subordinated institutions - that ensured the promotion of this event," Nicusor Dan also said, Agerpres informs.

