Bucharest Mayor Firea: We are wishing for an extraordinary collaboration between Bucharest and Amsterdam

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea participated on Thursday alongside Ambassador of the Netherlands in Bucharest Stella Ronner-Grubacic in the Floral Art Demonstration organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in front of the Romanian Athenaeum, on the occasion of the National Day of the Netherlands, on which occasion the Mayor stated she wanted to have an extraordinary collaboration, on as many levels as possible, between Bucharest and Amsterdam.

"We celebrate together, at the initiative of Her Excellency, Mrs. Ambassador Stella Ronner-Grubacic, the National Day of the Netherlands in the Centennial Year of Romania. We want to have an extraordinary collaboration, on as many levels as possible, both between our cities and countries. What I have discovered, when visiting the Netherlands, is the fact that flowers not only represent a business for this people, but the soul of every Dutch, because in any yard or balcony these flowers are cultivated and cared for with consideration and dedication. One cannot celebrate more a person, a city or a country than through love, empathy, art, and understanding of the problems," Firea stated as quoted in a release of the Municipality.In her turn, Stella Ronner-Grubacic explained that the floral art demonstration outside the Romanian Athenaeum marks the beginning of the National Day of the Netherlands and the birthday of Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands.She stated that the celebration of the National Day of the Netherlands through flowers has already become a tradition. This event wasn't organised just because the Netherlands is the country of tulips, but out of the wish to show how flower business work in the Netherlands and how to professionalise this sector in Romania as well, the Ambassador added. She went on saying that this demonstration managed to practically combine the most important characteristics of our countries, namely the Romanian creativity and the Dutch sense of structure and coherence.The Floral Art Demonstration was accompanied by violinist Cristian Balas's music and it was put together by the renowned Dutch floral designer Dennis Kneepkens, while the arrangements made during the demonstration mark both the National Day of the Netherlands and the 100th anniversary of the Great Union of Romania, reads the release.