Bucharest Polytechnic University team wins Atos IT Challenge international technology innovation competition

The team made of students Teodora Moraru, Ionut-Gabriel Otelea and Tania Bacale, who were joined six months ago by Robert Lica and Cristian Patru, was supervised by engineering associate professors Daniel Rosner and Iuliu Vasilescu.



Their project dubbed Tire2Tire is a hardware device that helps truck drivers to automatically check and monitor the condition of their tires, thus reducing the amount of fossil fuel used and minimizing the carbon emissions of the vehicles.



The prototype designed by the Romanian team began as a deep underground chamber over which vehicle passed and had the parameters of each of the tires checked. After months of development the device took the form of a mobile robot capable of rolling between the wheels of the vehicles and scanning each of them with the help of sensors and lasers, in just a few minutes, with no effort or human intervention, while the driver fills the tank. Tire2Tire catalogs the viability of truck tires and sends the data to truck fleet managers, responsible for their maintenance.



The winning team of the Automation and Computers Faculty received a prize of 10,000 euros to further develop their start-up. Following their participation in the Atos IT Challenge and their presence in the Innovation Labs university start-up accelerator - a program coordinated by the Bucharest Polytechnic University - they have also attracted their first industrial customer - TSG - with whom and with whose support they are developing a version of their device for use in truck fleets.