Bucharest Pride 2023 is about families, says ACCEPT

This year's Bucharest Pride march is about families and will be "more political than ever", ACCEPT president Florin Buhuceanu said on Friday night, after attending an event organized by the British Embassy in Bucharest before Bucharest Pride - the march supporting the LGBTQI+ community and its rights and which is due Saturday.

"This year's march is about families, about those we love, about those we live with (...) Deeply personal things are political in many ways, and (the march, ed. n.) will be more political than ever, in today's context. Pride is important for our mothers, for our fathers, for our uncles, for our brothers and sisters, and it is important for our children, for our grandchildren and for your families," he said.

Buhuceanu said the goal is to create a more inclusive society, "where LGBTQI+ people don't have to leave this country to have a better life."

"This is the current situation for many young people, today, because they know that at home they lack social recognition, legal protection," he added.