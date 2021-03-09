 
     
Bucharest remains in red zone, with most new cases of coronavirus, 743

The Bucharest Municipality remains in the red zone, with 3.16 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitant, rising from the previous day, when it had an incidence of 3.04, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The following counties are also in the red scenario: Timis, with an incidence of 5.19 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, Ilfov - 3.61, Cluj - 3.29 and Brasov - 3.13.

In the last 24 hours there were 4,989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2.

