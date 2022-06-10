Bucharest Stock Exchange closes down its last session of the week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) closed down almost all indices of the last session of trading of the week, and the value of transactions amounted to 39.799 million RON (8.04 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 1.01% to 12,354.35 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar drop of 1.01%.

At the same time, the BET-XT extended blue-chip index, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed down 0.86%, and the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 0.11% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, ended the session down 1.07%, while BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, is the only one to appreciate slightly by 0.16%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.50%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 8.85 million RON, followed by Erste Groupe Bank securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.88 million RON, and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, with 3.92 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.87%), Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (+5.43%) and Electroarges (+5%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the actions of Turism Felix (- 7.05%), Uztel (- 6.54%) and Casa de Bucovina-Club de Munte (- 6.21%).AGERPRES