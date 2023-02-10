Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session higher and the value of transactions stood at 36.21 million lei (7.38 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index slightly increased by 0.17pct, to 12,251.01 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange won 0.18pct.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase by 0.15pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, decreased by 0.07pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, registered a slight decrease by 0.01pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decline by 0.06pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 1pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 10.69 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.84 million lei, and those of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale - 3.29 million lei.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hoteluri (+12.87pct), Electroarges (+8.38pct) and Santierul Naval Orsova (+7.84pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-8.05pct), Erste Group Bank (-3.23pct) and Ropharma (-2.91pct).