Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session lower

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions was 19.118 million RON (3.869 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.32%, up to 11,681.25 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.22% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed down by 0.36%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.01% of its value, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.30%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, went down by 0.81%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.67%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 4.12 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea's securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.71 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 1.40 million RON.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hotels (+14.13%), Romcab (+13.66%) and Condmag (+7.69%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Napoca Construction Company (-14.87%), UCM Resita (-14.40%) and Carbochim (-7.41%).

