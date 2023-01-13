Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with almost all indices lower and the value of transactions stood at 23.62 million lei (approximately 4.78 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index decreased by 1.04pct, to 12,227.35 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.99pct drop.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decrease of 0.92pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, decreased by 0.48pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.75pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decline by 0.93pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 1.59pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 6.19 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.58 million lei, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 2.16 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+13.49pct), Cemacon (+9.21pct) and Prefab (+6.84pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Electroarges (-10.90pct), Compa (-3.76pct) and Carbochim (-2.94pct).