Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher its session on Friday, with a value of transactions of 31.17 million lei (6.3 million euros).The main BET index appreciated by 0.66%, to 12,375.32 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.6%.
At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, closed higher by 0.45%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, decreased by 0.59%.
The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session up 0.13%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.72%.
The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.70%.
On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 4.26 million lei, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 4.12 million lei, and the shares of Banca Transilvania - 3, 91 million lei.
The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Prebet, which appreciated by 7.65%, followed by those of Dafora (+ 5.41%) and IAR Brasov (+ 2.64%).
On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Armature (-9.09%), COMCM Constanta (-7.5%) and Electroarges (-7.49%). AGERPRES