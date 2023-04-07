Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session higher, and the value of exchanges amounted to 30.224 million RON (6.122 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.25%, up to 12,363.40 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.20%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered a rise of 0.16%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, fell by 0.55%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed up by 0.33%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, fell by 0.21%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 0.43%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Romgaz shares, with 8.99 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea ones, which generated exchanges worth 8.89 million RON, and those of Nuclearelectrica, with over 1 million RON.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hotels (+14.48%), Romcab (+8.79%) and Armatura (+7.65%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Altur (-9.09%), Vrancart (-4.07%) and Compa (-3.52%).