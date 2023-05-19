Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Friday's trading session.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher Friday's session, and the value of transactions stood at 22.542 million RON (4.528 million EUR).

The main BET index increased by 0.34pct, up to 12,290.04 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.27pct increase, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.30pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, increased by 0.06pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.50pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.46pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, stagnated compared to the previous day.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 3.376 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.844 million RON, and those of TTS (Transport Trade Services) - 1.766 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Carbochim (+14.92pct), STK Emergent (+6.35pct) and IAR Brasov (+5.62pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Vrancart (-8.43pct), UCM Resita (-8.33pct) and Chimocomplex Borzesti (-6.43pct).