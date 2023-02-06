Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher Monday's session, and the value of transactions exceeded 34.394 million RON (7.014 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.07%, up to 12,284.63 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.15%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.08%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed up 0.13%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, registered a decrease of 0.04%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.13%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.20%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 9.26 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 8.12 million RON, and those of Proprietatea Fund - 3.75 million RON.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hotels (+14.63%), Aerostar (+9.93%) and Prebet (+5.38%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Zentiva (-3.85%), Industrial Electrocontact Group (-2.90%) and Cemacon (-2.22%).