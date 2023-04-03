Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first trading session of this week higher by 1%, and the value of exchanges amounted to 36.65 million RON (7.42 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 1%, up to 12,232.26 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.96%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an increase of 0.88%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.22%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded an advance of 1.05%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.87%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 1.39%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea's shares, with 7.35 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania's ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.8 million RON, and those of TeraPlast - 2.52 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Transelectrica (+5.46%), Prefab (+5%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+4.87%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Compa (-3.78%), Promateris (-2.86%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Marea Neagra (-2.54%).