 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's trading session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first trading session of this week higher by 1%, and the value of exchanges amounted to 36.65 million RON (7.42 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 1%, up to 12,232.26 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.96%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an increase of 0.88%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.22%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded an advance of 1.05%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.87%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 1.39%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea's shares, with 7.35 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania's ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.8 million RON, and those of TeraPlast - 2.52 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Transelectrica (+5.46%), Prefab (+5%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+4.87%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Compa (-3.78%), Promateris (-2.86%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Marea Neagra (-2.54%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.