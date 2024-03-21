Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Thursday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher on most indices, and the value of transactions reached 109.09 million RON (21.93 million euros), of which 102 .81 million RON (20.67 million euros) exchanges with shares, told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.73%, up to 16,601.85 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.63%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose by 0.66%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.50%.

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, gained 0.45%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up 0.87%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.47%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these shares being 20.1 million RON. Among the most traded shares were also OMV Petrom, with trading of 18.81 million RON, and Romgaz - 14.66 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Armatura (+14.39%), SIF Hoteluri (+9.44%) and Safetech Innovations (+3.69%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Altur (-8.47%), STK Emergent (-8.45%) and Socep (6.42%).