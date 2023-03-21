Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions was 47.71 million RON (9.69 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.27%, up to 12,086.31 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.32%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.09%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down by 0.75%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded an advance of 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, lost 0.66%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.26%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Erste Group Bank shares, with 9.71 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth almost 6.044 million RON, and those of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale - 6.002 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Prefab (+9.85%), Aerostar (+3.36%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+3.1%).

Conversly, the most important decreases were recorded by Armatura (-14.51%), Condmag (-10%) and SIF Muntenia (-4.31%).