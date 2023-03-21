 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's trading session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions was 47.71 million RON (9.69 million EUR).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.27%, up to 12,086.31 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.32%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.09%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down by 0.75%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded an advance of 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, lost 0.66%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.26%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Erste Group Bank shares, with 9.71 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth almost 6.044 million RON, and those of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale - 6.002 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Prefab (+9.85%), Aerostar (+3.36%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+3.1%).

Conversly, the most important decreases were recorded by Armatura (-14.51%), Condmag (-10%) and SIF Muntenia (-4.31%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.