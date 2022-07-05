Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the red Tuesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all indices down and the value of transactions standing at 89.44 million RON (18.09 million euros).

The main BET index went down 1.28%, to 12,209.92 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a decline of 1.23%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 1.31%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 1.02% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 1.3%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, decreased 2.09%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies dipped 0.88%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 40.76 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom, with 14.83 million RON and Banca Transilvania - 9.98 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Turism Felix, up 5.56%, Farmaceutica Remedia (+ 3.19%) and OMV Petrom (+ 2.51%).AGERPRES