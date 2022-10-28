Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last trading session of the week in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session with an increase in all indices, and the value of transactions was 17.029 million RON (3.466 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.33%, up to 10,835.92 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.41%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended up by 0.26%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.23%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.18%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.19%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.70%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 6.043 million RON, the securities of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 1.704 million RON, and those of Evergent Investments - 871,513 RON.

The best developments were registered by Aerostar (+14.84%), UCM Resita (+10%) and Promateris (+9.45%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of COCM Constanta (-7.87%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-4.48%) and One United Properties (-1.31%).