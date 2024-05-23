Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Thursday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 44.4 million RON (8.92 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most liquid shares were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of almost 13 million RON, followed by BRD shares - 4.41 million RON and Hidroelectrica - 3.34 million RON.

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.34%, reaching 17,435.31 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decline.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed down 0.41%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI depreciated by 0.39%.

On the other hand, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.39% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.15%

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.57%.

The best developments were registered by Comelf (+10.43%), Electroaparataj (+8.64%) and Condmag (+8.33%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UAMT (-7.83%), Mecanica Fina (-7.46%) and Electromagnetica (-4.62%).