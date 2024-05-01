Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session lower and the total value of transactions was 60.53 million lei (12.16 million euros).

The most liquid securities were those of Hidroelectrica, with transactions of 15.49 million lei, followed by shares of OMV Petrom - 12.68 million lei and Banca Transilvania - 11.53 million lei.



The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.35%, down to 17,060.94 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decline.



The BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.25%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session up 0.10%.



The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, also lost 0.03%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed 0.09% lower.



The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, fell 0.84%.



The best performances were recorded by Prebet (+7.82%), Comelf (+3.60%) and Ropharma (+2.66%).



On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14,58%), Electroaparataj (-14,14%) and COMCM Constanta (-11,64%).