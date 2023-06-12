Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session down.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session lower on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 31.03 million RON (6.26 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index decreased by 0.52pct, up to 12,187.24 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar drop.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decrease of 0.42pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, decreased by 1.22pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down 0.16pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.26pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped by 0.19pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 11.98 million RON, followed by Romgaz securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.13 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 2.02 million RON.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hoteluri (+12.78pct), Romcab (+4.31pct) and Electromagnetica (+4.02pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Dafora (-4.17pct), Prefab (-3.33pct) and Fondul Proprietatea (-3.23pct).