Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session higher

BVB
BVB Bursa de la Bucuresti

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher, and the value of transactions was 81.77 million RON (16.73 million euros).

The main BET index rose by 1.22%, up to 11,023.13 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.21%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 1.05%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.6%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.99%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.66%.

On the other hand, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, went down by 0.69%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 6.59 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 6.08 million RON, and OMV Petrom - 2.63 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the Santierul Naval Orsova (+3.36%), UCM Resita (+3.31%) and One United Properties (+3.16%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-5.56%), Rompetrol Well Services (-2.9%) and Vrancart (-2.61%). AGERPRES

