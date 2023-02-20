Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 14.4 million RON (2.93 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.30%, up to 12,354.51 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.31%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.26%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down 0.17%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, rose by 0.21%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.44%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, lost 0.15%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 2.02 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 1.78 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 1.43 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares Electroaparataj (+10.62%), Comelf (+5.42%) and Electromagnetica (+4.30%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by Napoca Construction Company (-8.64%), Orsova Shipyard (-6.31%) and Zentiva (-2.91%).