Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session up on almost all indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's meeting with an increase in almost all indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 56.45 million RON (11.35 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.54%, up to 16,011.70 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.51%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, increased by 0.36%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.88% .

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.08%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.37%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.17%.

The shares of Banca Transilvania were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges recorded with these securities being 14.82 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were those of Hidroelectrica with a turnover of 4.14 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 2.62 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Energopetrol (+14.55%), Sinteza SA (+9.35%) and Prefab (+7.78%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM SA (-14.86%), Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-8.74%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-7.80%).