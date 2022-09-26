Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session with drops of over 2%

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's meeting with more than 2% declines on most indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 56.45 million RON (11.42 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 2.53%, up to 10,622.15 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 2.60% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decline of 2.45%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.74%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 2.41%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 3.01%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 3.38%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 12.57 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 9.28 million RON, and those of Romgaz, with 4.69 millions of RON.

The best developments were registered by Mecanica Fina (+12.78%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+12.21%) and Ves (+12.05%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Armatura (-14.68%), Uztel (-11.67%) and Aerostar (-11.11%).AGERPRES