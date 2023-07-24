Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session down on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 100.44 million lei (20.39 million euros), of which 95.238 million lei (19.34 million euros) were share transactions, told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, which generated a turnover of 25.115 million lei, Hidroelectrica, with trades of 22.994 million lei, and Fondul Proprietatea - 11.2 million lei.

The main BET index depreciated 0.85% to 13,118.39 points, while the BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, fell 0.81%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.79% and the SIF index, BET-FI, went down 0.83%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session down 0.48%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, fell 0.56%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, depreciated 0.28%.

The best performances were recorded by Comelf (+15%), SIF Hoteluri (+8.7%) and UAMT (+7.5%).

On the other hand, the most significant falls were recorded by SOCEP (-11.76%), Prefab (-7.51%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.11%).