Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session downwards

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Thursday downwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 90.781 million RON (18.353 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.40%, to 12,251.33 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded a decrease of 0.41%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 0.62% lower, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went down by 1.65%.The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session with a decrease of 1.37%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, went down by 0.20%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.18%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 3.405 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 3.331 million RON, and Romgaz, with 2.904 million RON.The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Oil Terminal (+ 7.14%), Biofarm (+ 3.13%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+ 2.55%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-14.29%), Prebet (-12.78%) and Electroarges (-7.49%).AGERPRES