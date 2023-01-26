Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher, and the value of transactions amounted to 30.89 million RON (6.32 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.37%, up to 12,228.21 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, by 0.35%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose 0.34%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down 0.41%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, recorded a 0.41% increase, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.70%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, advanced by 0.19%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Medlife shares, with 8.58 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania shares, which generated exchanges worth 5.68 million RON, and those of Proprietatea Fund - 5.09 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Comelf (+8.55%), Orsova Shipyard (+6.12%) and Oil Terminal (+3.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prebet (-7.45%), Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-2.53%) and BVB (-2.16%).