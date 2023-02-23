Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher on all indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 32.87 million RON (6.69 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.42%, up to 12,335.78 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.40%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended up 0.57%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed up 1.75%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.51%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.74%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.56%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 12.25 million RON, followed by BancaTransilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth over 5 million RON, and those of Proprietatea Fund - 4.66 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of SIF4 Muntenia (+3.46%), Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (+3.31%) and Evergent Investments (+2.77%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Armatura (-14.65%), COMCM Constanta (-9.93%) and Prebet (-9.09%).