Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down, and the value of transactions amounted to 35.6 million RON (7.2 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 1.12%, up to 10,549.44 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.13% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decrease of 1.02%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.44%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.78%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.30%.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.84%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 4.8 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.4 million RON, and those of Transgaz (2.4 million of RON).

The best developments were registered by Transgaz (+9.26%), Romcarbon (+7.50%) and Compa (+5.37%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-9.09%), Digi Communication (-5.31%) and Zentiva (-4.04%).AGERPRES