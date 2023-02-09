Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down, and the value of transactions amounted to 46.405 million lei (9.49 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index dropped 0.12%, to 12,230.72 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the development of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, lost 0.13% of its value.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended in the red by 0.18%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, rose 0.11%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, registered an increase of 0.05%, and the BET-NG, which measures the development of the ten energy and utility companies, slid 0.47%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed 0.28% down.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 17.188 million lei, followed by One United Properties, which generated exchanges worth 5.449 million lei, and those of Transilvania Bank - 3.803 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Prefab (+10.71%), SIF Hotels (+6.88%) and Electromagnetica (+3.66%).

On the other hand, the most significant decreases were registered by the stock of Electroaparataj (-9.6%), Promateris (-9.09%) and Electroarges (-9.05%).