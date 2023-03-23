Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher and the value of transactions stood at 94.4 million RON (19.18 million EUR).

The main BET index increased by 0.34pct, up to 12,082.45 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.33pct increase, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.22pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, dropped by 0.39pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down 0.04pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase by 0.26pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.76pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Erste Group Bank shares, with 13.99 million RON, followed by MedLife securities, which generated exchanges worth almost 4.61 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 4.47 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Fondului Deschis de Investitii ETF BET Patria-Tradeville (+3.44pct), Alumil Rom Industry (+2.7pct) and BVB (+2.53pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UAMT (-10.19pct), Uztel (-7.94pct) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-4.59pct).