Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on all indices, with the value of trading at 46.68 million lei (9.4 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 1.11% to 12,089.90 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a similar advance.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 1%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went up 0.45%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session up 1.02%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, was up 0.83%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed up 0.49%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Proprietatea Fund, with 11.33 million lei, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania, with trades worth 5.66 million lei, and those of Nuclearelectrica, with 4.44 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Armatura (+11.8%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (+9.63%) and Carbochim (+8.59%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Condmag (-10%), Comelf (-9.92%) and VES (-7.91%).