Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on all indices, with the value of trading at RON 45.25 million (9.12 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 2.32% to 12,568.33 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded an advance of 2.31%.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 2.10%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went up 0.55%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session up 1.61%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, was up 2.69%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed up 1.22%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of OMV Petrom, with RON 11.36 million, followed by the shares of Romgaz, with trades worth RON 6.16 million, and those of Banca Transilvania, with RON 6.02 million.

The best performances were recorded by Aerostar (+10.67%), Comelf (+9.38%) and Carbochim (+8.23%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-14%), Armatura (-10.61%) and Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-9.43%).