Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower on almost all indices, and the value of transactions was 27.52 million RON (5.59 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.35%, up to 12,244.17 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.38%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the most liquid 25 titles, ended in the red by 0.30%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.30%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.24%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a rise of 0.12%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.36%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Proprietatea Fund shares, with 9.06 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom shares, which generated exchanges worth 3.36 million RON, and those of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale - 2.21 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.50%), Promateris (+5.94%) and Orsova Shipyard (+5.06%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Dafora (-2.67%), Aerostar (-2.58%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.21%).