Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session up

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with most indices in the green and 25.072 million RON (roughly 5.102 million euros) worth of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, increased 0.30 percent to 10,834.90 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares increased 0.29 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.29 percent higher, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies rose 0.40 percent.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.05 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG advanced by 0.31 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.15 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania - 6.25 million RON worth of trading, and Fondului Proprietatea with 4.2883 million RON, and NRD-Groupe Societe Generale - 3.31 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Romcarbon (+9.09 percent), Armatura (+8.29 percent) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+4 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Ves SA (14.81pct), Electroarges (-10.71pct) and Condmag (-7.69pct).