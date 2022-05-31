 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes upwards Tuesday's trading session

BVB
BVB Bursa de la Bucuresti

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices upwards and a total value of 35.29 million RON (7.14 million euros) worth of transactions performed.

The main BET index inched up 0.40%, to 12,509.77 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, went up by 0.39%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed up 0.40%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks increased 1.06%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.04%, and the BET-NG index, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, rose 0.54%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market increased by 0.50%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 8.68 million RON, followed by the shares of MedLife - 4.83 million RON and Banca Transilvania - 3.29 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Dafora (+ 8.82%), SIF5 Oltenia (+ 5.67%) and Promateris (+ 3.6%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of UCM Resita (-15%), VES SA (-5.56%) and Teraplast (-3.68%).

AGERPRES.

