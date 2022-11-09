Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday trading session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the Wednesday session mixed, with a transaction value of 19.657 million RON (4.007 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.22%, up to 11,257.25 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar increase.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 0.04%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 1.28%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.06%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, went down by 0.09%.

Also, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.23%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 3.73 million RON, the securities of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 2.89 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - with 1.98 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of ElectroArges (+10.23%), Condmag (+8.33%) and COMCM Constanta (+7.76%).

On the other hand, significant decreases were recorded by Romcab (-7.42%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.04%) and SIF Banat Crisana (-2.79%).AGERPRES