Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session higher

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher on most indices, with the value of trading standing at 37.63 million lei (7.59 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.36% to 12,049.05 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a rise of 0.37%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, advanced 0.21% and the SIF index, BET-FI, appreciated 0.56%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session up 0.12%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, was down 0.24%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed up 0.82%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of the Proprietatea Fund, with 15.05 million lei, followed by Nuclearelectrica shares, with trades worth 3.36 million lei, and those of OMV Petrom, with 2.76 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Chimcomplex (+3.83%), STK Emergent (+3.08%) and Alro (+2.19%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by SIF Hoteluri (-14.67%), Condmag (-10%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-6.07%).

