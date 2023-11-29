Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 204.234 million RON (41.072 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica - trading of 114.697 million RON, Banca Transilvania - 15.431 million RON, and OMV Petrom - 13.3 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.17%, up to 14,712.11 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.13%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up 0.08%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.61%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.02%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.68%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.32%.

The best developments were recorded by UCM (+8.54%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+7.5%) and Hidroelectrica (+4.63%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the MedLife (-3.54%), Prefab (-3.33%) and Romgaz (-2.93%) shares.