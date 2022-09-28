Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions amounted to 63.66 million RON (12.87 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.97%, up to 10,669.33 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.03% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decrease of 0.9%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 1.18%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 1.05%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.42%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 32.49 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.31 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 2.68 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Mecanica Ceahlau (+9.84%), Rompetrol Well Services (+7.50%) and Comelf (+7.05%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Aerostar (-8.22%), Cemacon (-4.45%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-3.92%).AGERPRES