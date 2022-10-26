 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session in the red

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the session on Wednesday in decline on most indices, and the value of the transactions was 33.78 million RON (6.92 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.68%, up to 10,805.82 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.70% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended down by 0.58%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.62%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.61%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.35%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.13%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 3.71 million RON, Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.67 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 2.63 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+12.17%), Dafora (+6.35%) and Transelectrica (+2.66%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Artego (-6.45%), Teraplast (-5.48%) and Electromagnetica (-4.29%).AGERPRES

