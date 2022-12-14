Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session lower on all indices, with a transaction value of 881.76 million RON (179.05 million EUR), of which 878.26 million RON (178.33 million EUR) were exchanges with shares, most belonging to OMV Petrom, told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 1.46%, up to 11,931.60 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.53% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended lower by 1.52%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 2.20% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down 1.32%, but the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 1.39% drop.

On the other hand, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.09%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 90.87 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 5.21 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 4.4 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Bermas (+7.96%), Vrancart (+4.7%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+1.86%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.23%), Carbochim (-14.04%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-5.79%).