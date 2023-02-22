Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 24.91 million RON (5.06 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.51%, up to 12,283.63 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.52%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed down by 0.63%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down by 1.30%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.85%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.38%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, lost 0.90% of its value.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 5.8 million RON, followed by BRD - Groupe Societe Generale ones, which generated exchanges worth 3.24 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 2.7 million RON.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hotels (+10.23%), Condmag (+7.14%) and Transilvania Insurance Broker (+3.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Napoca Construction Company (-14.49%), Compa (-3.16%) and IAR Brasov (-2.65%).