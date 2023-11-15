Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session lower, and the total value of transactions stood at 132.9 million RON (26.7 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Romgaz, with trading of 22.3 million RON, Hidroelectrica, with 14.7 million RON, and OMV Petrom - 13.9 million RON.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.09%, up to 14,651.26 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decline.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed down by 0.04%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, stagnated.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session down 0.06%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, lost 0.19% of its value.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.17%.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Conted (+14.77%), Zentiva (+12.1%) and Artego (+7.43%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Energopetrol (-9.58%), Bermas (-5.97%) and Romcarbon (-4.95%).